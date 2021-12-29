Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 577.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,478. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $871.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

