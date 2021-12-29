Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Cut by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.23% of Hecla Mining worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.