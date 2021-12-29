Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.28

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.28 and last traded at $141.15, with a volume of 387571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

