Head-To-Head Review: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) versus InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BlackRock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 1 11 0 2.92 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock currently has a consensus target price of $976.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given BlackRock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.64 $4.93 billion $37.60 24.52 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 30.97% 16.72% 3.45% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BlackRock beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

