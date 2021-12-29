Head to Head Contrast: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) versus Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -14.64% 8.41% 0.65% Weyerhaeuser 24.69% 25.96% 14.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $178.03 million 0.74 -$328.35 million ($0.42) -5.17 Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.96 $797.00 million $3.31 12.04

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

