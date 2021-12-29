Head to Head Contrast: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Coterra Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 106.61%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.82%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77% Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Coterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 39.29 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -15.35 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 11.13 $200.53 million $0.89 22.55

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

