Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.78

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 22044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawkins by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 20.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

