Hardy Reed LLC Sells 5,328 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,823. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

