Hardy Reed LLC Sells 395 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 150,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,083,291. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

