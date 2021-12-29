Hardy Reed LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $409.93. 28,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,488. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

