Hardy Reed LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.32 on Wednesday, reaching $704.19. 2,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,458. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $698.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $655.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.