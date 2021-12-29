Hardy Reed LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,611,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.67. 1,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,212. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.66. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.