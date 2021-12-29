Hardy Reed LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.93. 28,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.