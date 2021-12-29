Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 3,011 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

NYSE PHM opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.