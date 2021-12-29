Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,745 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 503,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

BERY opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

