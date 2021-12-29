Hancock Whitney Corp Has $14.56 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 97.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

