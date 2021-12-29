Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $353.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average is $356.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

