Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $245.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

