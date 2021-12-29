GWM Advisors LLC Sells 10,883 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels by 18.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

