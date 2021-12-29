GWM Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

