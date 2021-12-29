Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce sales of $809.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the lowest is $800.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 20.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 20.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 53,464 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Guess? by 103.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Guess? by 53.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196,991 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.