GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 3.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 131,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 397,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 165.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,218 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 555.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

