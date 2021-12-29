GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 3.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 131,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 397,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 165.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,218 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 555.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
