Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $28.85

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $27.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.