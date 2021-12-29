Gridcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,967.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.80 million and $10,967.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 431,666,872 coins and its circulating supply is 401,013,840 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
