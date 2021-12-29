GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 134,458 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

