GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 134,458 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.78.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
