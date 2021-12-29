Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

