Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.
NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.