Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $307.65

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.65 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.13). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.13), with a volume of 5,880 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The company has a market capitalization of £39.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

In related news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £159,000 ($213,738.41). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.50), for a total transaction of £49,580 ($66,648.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,480 shares of company stock worth $26,886,880.

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

