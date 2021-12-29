Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 678,638 shares.The stock last traded at $14.89 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $12,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

