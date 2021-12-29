GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,627.40

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,627.40 ($21.88) and last traded at GBX 1,615.40 ($21.72), with a volume of 4200595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,614 ($21.70).

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($21.24) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.85) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($21.28).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £81.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,551.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,471.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,232.56).

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.