GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,627.40

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,627.40 ($21.88) and last traded at GBX 1,615.40 ($21.72), with a volume of 4200595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,614 ($21.70).
Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($21.24) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.85) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($21.28).
The stock has a market cap of £81.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,551.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,471.09.
In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,232.56).
About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
