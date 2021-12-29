Glatfelter Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Glatfelter has raised its dividend payment by 70.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Glatfelter has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.45. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

