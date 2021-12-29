Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 68,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,372,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $898.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 8.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gevo by 6,081.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 330,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Gevo by 354.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

