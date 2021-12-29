Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) were up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

About Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

