Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $54,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

