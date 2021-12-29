Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galecto by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.