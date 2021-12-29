Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.39 and last traded at $105.75. 1,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,045,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

