FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,350,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,218,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.