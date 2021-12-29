Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.75).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPE. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €30.42 ($34.57) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($50.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.60.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

