Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE) were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 601,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 319,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship project is the Griffon gold project, which consists of 179 claims covering an area of 15 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada.

