Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. 124,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,670,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

