Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.48.
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,334 shares of company stock valued at $145,421,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
