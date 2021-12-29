Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,334 shares of company stock valued at $145,421,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

