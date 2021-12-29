Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

FRHLF stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FRHLF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.