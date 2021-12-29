Frederick J. Leonberger Sells 150,000 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LWLG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 1,418,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,886. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

