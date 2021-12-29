Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

FT stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

