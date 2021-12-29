Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 493,615 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a positive change from Franklin Street Properties’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

