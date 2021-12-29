Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

