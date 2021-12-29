Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

