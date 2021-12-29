Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $30.50.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

