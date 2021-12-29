Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 182,275 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

