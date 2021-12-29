Fluent (FLNT) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fluent to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Fluent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fluent
|$310.72 million
|$2.21 million
|-12.47
|Fluent Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$263.69 million
|-7.37
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fluent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fluent
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Fluent Competitors
|131
|578
|635
|11
|2.39
Fluent currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.10%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Fluent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fluent
|-4.40%
|-6.48%
|-4.40%
|Fluent Competitors
|-18.86%
|14.37%
|-5.43%
Volatility and Risk
Fluent has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Fluent beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
