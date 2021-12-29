Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 12,385 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 97,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.